Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 50,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,027 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 154.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TeraWulf by 200.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 937,414 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WULF shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 1,410,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

