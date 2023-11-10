IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IonQ Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 3,341,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. IonQ has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IONQ. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Westpark Capital lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IonQ by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

