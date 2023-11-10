Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.90) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.91). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.95 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

