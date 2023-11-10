Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.36

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 229306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

Iridium Communications Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $59,062,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after buying an additional 751,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,202,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 501,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.