iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,789 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 130.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,084. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $106.70.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

