iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Cut by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $49.41 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $52.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

