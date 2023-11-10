iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

