iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $240.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

