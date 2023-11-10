iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.