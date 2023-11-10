iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 20,857 shares.The stock last traded at $59.26 and had previously closed at $59.15.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $706.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

