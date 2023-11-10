iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 982,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

