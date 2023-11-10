iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

EFG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 982,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.