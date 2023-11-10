iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.95. 1,637,590 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

