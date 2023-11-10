iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,578. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

