iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

