iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

