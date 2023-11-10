iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.73. The stock had a trading volume of 157,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,484. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $336.15 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

