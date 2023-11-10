iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.