iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after acquiring an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.