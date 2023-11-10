iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

IVE traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $156.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,079. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average is $157.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

