iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $105.63. 11,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,565. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

