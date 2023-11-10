iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,739,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 79,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

