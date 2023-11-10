iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

IYT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,923 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

