J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 209 ($2.58) to GBX 238 ($2.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 274.50 ($3.39).

J Sainsbury stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 266.30 ($3.29). 882,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,012. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 209.12 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 291 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,958.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.64.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

