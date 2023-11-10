Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.30 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

