Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.30 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
