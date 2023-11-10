James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Cropper Trading Down 3.7 %

CRPR opened at GBX 741.20 ($9.15) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 759.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 797.73. James Cropper has a 1-year low of GBX 560 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a market cap of £70.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15,175.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

