Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.15-$19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-$3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $116.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average is $131.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

