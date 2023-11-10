JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.74. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

