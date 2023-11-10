Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Matthew Field Sells 21,000 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.