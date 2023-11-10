JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,642 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.11. 298,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

