K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial dropped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.32.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.