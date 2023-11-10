Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,220.34 ($15.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,712.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,230.55. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,062 ($13.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.73).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

