Kaman Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kaman in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Kaman’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kaman Price Performance

KAMN opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.