Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($11.02) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($11.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($10.17). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.23) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($8.37) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.77.

Shares of KRTX opened at $169.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.76. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.00.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,205. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,869,000 after acquiring an additional 551,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after acquiring an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,207,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

