KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.08% of KB Home worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. Barclays decreased their price target on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 108,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. KB Home has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

