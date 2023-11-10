Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 19,426 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IOO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 32,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,081. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

