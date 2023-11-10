Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,729 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $236.32. 294,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

