Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.98. The company had a trading volume of 105,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.