Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,193 shares of company stock worth $31,866,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.64. 28,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.08 and its 200-day moving average is $168.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

