Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 5,236 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

