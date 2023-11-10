Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

General Motors stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420,023. General Motors has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.