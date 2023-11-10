Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCNFree Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

