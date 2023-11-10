Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 429,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average of $154.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.