Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,292 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

CB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.44. 150,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

