Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 19,940 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,237,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 784,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,869. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

