Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,040 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. 1,180,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

