Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 244 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,938,000 after acquiring an additional 168,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,351. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

