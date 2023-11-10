Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 945 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.59. The stock had a trading volume of 845,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.44 and its 200 day moving average is $340.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

