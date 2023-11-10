Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,210. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

