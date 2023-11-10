Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trex worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after buying an additional 26,084,187 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Trex by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,948,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 54,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

